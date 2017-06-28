Dilip Kumar has influenced my life, says Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi says thespian Dilip Kumar has unknowingly influenced her life. Shabana Azmi says thespian Dilip Kumar has unknowingly influenced her life.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi says thespian Dilip Kumar has unknowingly influenced her life. Shabana on Tuesday replied to Dilip’s Eid Mubarak message on Twitter and wrote: “Eid Mubarak. Yusuf Saab. Hardly a day goes by when I don’t marvel at how unknowingly you have had an influence on my life.”

The 94-year-old actor, who made his acting debut with “Jwar Bhata” in 1944, was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan. He later adopted the screen name Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in the film “Qila” in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

He has worked in hit films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam”, “Ganga Jamuna”, “Kranti” and “Saudagar”. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar had to post a series of tweets recently to confirm that he is doing well and the reports of his demise are fake again. As per reports, the veteran actor and his wife Saira Banu were in for a rude shock on Thursday night when they were bombarded with phone calls and messages inquiring about Dilip Kumar’s health. After rubbishing the rumours of his death, Dilip Kumar posted a picture of himself in a new shirt and a trouser, which his wife Saira Banu asked him to try.

Meanwhile, Memorabilia related to cinema legend Dilip Kumar got sold big at an auction in Mumbai recently with watercolours, mixed media, portraits and collage showcard artworks of the Mughal-e-Azam topping the list of favourite items of the collectors.

See the recent tweets of Dilip Kumar and Shabana Azmi:

Eid Mubarak.Yusuf Sb.hardly a day goes by when I dont marvel at how unknowlingy you have had an influence on my life.🙏🙏 http://t.co/fokCYEhF2y — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 27, 2017

Dilip Kumar’s rare set of an original watercolour, mixed media and collage showcard artworks of Ram Aur Shyam that saw the actor in a first double role, sold for Rs. 3.36 lakh at Osian’s ‘The Greatest Indian Show On Earth 2 – Vintage Film Memorabilia, Publicity Materials & Arts Auction’ on June 22.

