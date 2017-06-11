Dilip Kumar’s granddaughter Sayyeshaa shows off her crazy moves on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Watch video

Sayyeshaa Saigal moves on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You are easy to learn. Sayyeshaa Saigal moves on Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You are easy to learn.

Dilip Kumar’s granddaughter Sayyeshaa has just begun her journey as an actor. The actor who made her debut last year with Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay could not show off her skills in the film as it was an adventure drama but to make sure people know of her capabilities, Sayyeshaa shared a video in which we can see her dancing to the tunes of Ed Sheeran’s chartbuster, Shape of You. The actor seem to enjoy dancing a lot as she looks fresh and happy while sharing her moves with her fans. She shared the video on Twitter with a caption that read, “When you hear a song you love and have to get up and dance #shapeofyou.”

While she has done one film in Bollywood, the actor is one of the popular actors in the south industry. She began her South film career with Akhil starring Akhil Akkineni. The film released in 2015 but did not register as the best performance by both the actors. Now, the actor has three films to work on. She would appear in two Tamil films, Vanamagan and Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja, this year. Rumours are rife that she would soon begin shooting for a Telugu film too.

Sayyeshaa’s introduction song Damn Damn in her debut Tamil movie Vanamagan has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva and she says it’s a dream come true to work with him. “I never knew that Prabhu Deva would choreograph my intro song. Of late, he has not choreographed any songs. He had apparently watched one of my dance videos and liked it. He had told director Vijay that he wouldn’t mind choreographing my song. It’s a dream come true to work with him,” Sayyeshaa told PTI.

The project, which also stars Tamil actors Vishal and Karthi, will commence shooting from June end.

