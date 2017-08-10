Kamal Haasan welcomes Dilip Kumar back home

“Welcome back home Dilip Kumar Saheb. One among your millions of fans in the South of India,” tweeted Kamal Haasan. “Welcome back home Dilip Kumar Saheb. One among your millions of fans in the South of India,” tweeted Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan has wished legendary actor Dilip Kumar a warm welcome back home after a week’s stay at a hospital for kidney-related problems. Kamal took to Twitter to express his greeting. He tweeted on Thursday, “Welcome back home Dilip Kumar Saheb. One among your millions of fans in the South of India.”

94-year-old actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 2, due to dehydration, kidney ailment and urinary tract infection. On Wednesday, he was discharged. He was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair wearing a pink shirt. He was accompanied by his wife and former actress Saira Banu.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s wife and former actress Saira Banu said that his recovery from kidney-related problems is a miracle, as for her it was a “nightmare” to deal with the sudden deterioration of his health.

Saira, who has been married to the actor for the last five decades and is 22 years younger to him, told the media: “He is in good health now. All of it felt like a nightmare… How he suddenly fell sick. I am thankful to the Almighty… This has been a miracle.”

Saira thanked the management, doctors and staff members of the Bandra West facility for taking care of Dilip Kumar, and even expressed gratitude for fans who prayed for his well-being. “The prayers were accepted by Allah and he is feeling well now… I can’t tell you how grateful I am to God that we have come out of this. It was a terrible thing that happened. Within a few days, he fell so sick that we just didn’t know what to do.”

She hoped that “after going home he will feel even better soon”.

High potassium and creatinine levels had raised concerns that the actor may have to be put on dialysis. But doctors had decided against it after he started responding well to the treatment.

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, Dilip Kumar was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Karma”.

