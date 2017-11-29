Dilip Kumar diagnosed with mild pneumonia but health parameters normal

Dilip Kumar was earlier diagnosed with kidney problems. Dilip Kumar was earlier diagnosed with kidney problems.

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 94 was diagnosed with mild pneumonia but his health parameters are now normal, a family friend said on Tuesday.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of Dilip Kumar took to the actor’s official Twitter account and wrote, “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls, remember him in your prayers and duas.”

Earlier this year, in August, the legendary actor was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai due to dehydration and urinary tract infection but later his health condition improved and he was taken back to his residence. He was then visited by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra at his residence to inquire about his health. Kamal Haasan too wished the legendary actor a warm welcome back home after a week’s stay at the hospital for kidney-related problems.

Wanted to update all of you abt Dilip Saab’s health. -FF [Faisal Farooqui @faisalMouthshut posting this tweet on behalf of Dilip Saab] — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) November 28, 2017

Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) November 28, 2017

Also, the wife of the veteran actor Saira Banu who has shared the screen with him in movies like Gopi, Sagina and Bairaag posted happy pictures of the veteran actor from their wedding anniversary celebrations and later from Diwali celebrations. Though in the photos, the Ram Aur Shyam actor seemed under the weather.

Dilip Kumar appeared in some of the iconic films of Indian cinema like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Ram Aur Shyam among others. Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

