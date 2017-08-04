Dilip Kumar classic Mughal-e-Azam’s musical to premiere in Delhi on September 9

The team including Manish Malhotra and Feroz Abbas Khan. Mughal-e-Azam musical will be open to all from September 9 to 17. The team including Manish Malhotra and Feroz Abbas Khan. Mughal-e-Azam musical will be open to all from September 9 to 17.

A Broadway style musical based on veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s Mughal-e-Azam will have its Delhi premiere on September 8. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and with grand costumes by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra, Mughal-e-Azam will be open to all from September 9 to 17. Both Feroz Abbas Khan and Manish Malhotra were present at a press conference here on Thursday with choreographer Mayuri Upadhya, producers Shapoorji Pallonji and officials of National Centre for the Performing Arts.

After it became a hit with the audiences in Mumbai last year, the musical will be staged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here. The musical was to be showcased in Delhi last November, but the director says the lack of a big venue caused the delay. “We tried to scout venues to put up this production and we realised that Delhi doesn’t have such a big venue which can host the production at this scale. After a lot of churning and checking, we found this place which, of course, has an auditorium style seating,” Khan, who has a number of hit plays to his credit, said.

The entire team shared their own views and thoughts for the same, so in between speaking of his vision for the theatrical director Feroz Abbas Khan said, “I wanted to do something that was totally against my grain. I wanted to share this great piece of cinema as a huge theatre experience. For audiences in Delhi, we are setting it up on an even bigger scale than Mumbai.” Whereas, Manish Malhotra who has designed a record breaking six hundred plus costumes for the musical adds, “The costumes reflect the traditions and tehzeeb of the Delhi Sultanate. The fabrics, textures and the embroidery showcase the grandeur of the Mughal era and I have tried to stay true to the times.”

“But this is also very challenging because we are putting up an entire infrastructure. When you see what we are doing there, it will be quite mind-boggling,” he added. The musical, which seems to be spectacular through some videos showcased here, will be staged on a larger scale in Delhi with a 175-member crew. There will be large number of projections with high-tech infrastructure.

The artistes performing will be dancing, singing and acting at the same time, just like a Broadway show. The play will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium from September 9th till 17th.

