Dil Juunglee trailer: Taapsee Pannu-Saqib Saleem’s film present a typical guy dilemma – who do I love?

Bollywood has given us quite a few dreamy slice-of-life films before but Dil Juunglee presents the madness behind love. The trailer of the film was released by the makers on Twitter and as soon as you start watching it, you meet a typical Delhi-boy Sumit played by Saqib Saleem who has a perfect body but no brains. His only aim is to woo a girl with cheesy lines and his friend Prashant aka Abhilash Thapliyal is his partner in crime. Soon, we meet Taapsee Pannu, a girl who is an easy catch and not so attractive but when the trailer skips to the future, she turns into the hottest babe around and that is when the madness begins.

What happens when your past meets your present and you want it to be your future? Well, watch Dil Juunglee to know the answer.

The film, which is being produced by Pooja Entertainment, is a story based on the characters of Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem but the filmmaker has made sure to give equal importance to the supporting cast. In fact, at some places, it is the supporting cast that takes away your attention. Wondering who they are? Well, you have to meet the bundle of talent Abhilash Thapliyal who started off as a radio jockey in real life but now is an actor after conquering the world of YouTube with his quirky and jazzy videos. Adding to the madness is Nidhi Singh as well. You have seen her in TVF’s famous series Permanent Roommates and there is no room for doubt that she doesn’t fit the bill.

So, as much as we are excited about the lead actors, the supporting cast is no less, which makes the trailer even more funnier and the film more desirable for a watch at the theaters.

Watch the trailer here:

Earlier, the makers introduced us to the characters with an audition video which left us teary-eyed with laughter.

The film heads to the theater on 16th February 2018.

