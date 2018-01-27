Dil Juunglee song Gazab Ka Hai Din: Taapsee and Saqib recreate Aamir and Juhi’s chemistry

Dil Juunglee song Gazab Ka Hai Din starring Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem is out. Dil Juunglee song Gazab Ka Hai Din starring Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem is out.

Tanishk Bagchi, the man who has given a twist to many iconic 80s and 90s chartbusters has done it yet again for romantic comedy Dil Juunglee. The music composer has recreated “Gazab Ka Hai Din” from 1988 superhit Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The song, originally sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, has been recreated in the voices of Jubin Nautiyal and Prakriti Kakkar. As the song plays, we get to witness the budding romance between Taapsee Pannu aka Koroli Nair and Saqib Saleem who introduces himself as ‘James Bond’ in the trailer of the film.

You might be reminded of an innocent Juhi Chawla aka Rashmi of Romeo-Juliet romance Qayamat Se Qayamat Se Tak as you watch Taapsee falling in love with Saqib. The lyrics of the song have been revamped by Tanishk Bagchi. The hook line of the original hit track has been retained and only the antara has been given a pinch of freshness to make the song sound relatable to the young generation.

Sharing the song on her Twitter handle, Taapsee wrote, “Come fall in love just like these Junglees 😁💗.”

Juhi Chawla who established her space in Bollywood with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak promoted the song for the team of Dil Juunglee. The actor shared a video on her Twitter handle where she appreciated the recreated version of the song and even crooned a line or two of the original track. She tweeted, “Aaj naa jaane kyun mera #DilJuunglee ho raha hai? Stay tuned to know. #GazabKaHaiDin.” Also, she shared the song after it was released on Saturday and wrote, “This Valentines, lets revist & rewind , here’s the beautiful spin off of my favourite #GazabKaHaiDin from #DilJuunglee.”

Watch the original song here:

Dil Juunglee, bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain is slated to release on February 16. Apart from Taapsee and Saqib, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal and Permanent Roommates fame Nidhi Singh.

