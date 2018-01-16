Dil Juunglee: It’s time to witness the mad side of Saqib Saleem and Taapsee Pannu. Watch video

Dil Juunglee is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Dil Juunglee is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

Taapsee Pannu is all set to kick off her 2018 on a comic note. The actor has announced her first project of the year and it would not be wrong to say that it strikes the right note. Taapsee will be sharing screen space with Huma Qureshi’s brother and Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame actor Saqib Saleem in comedy drama Dil Junnglee.

The makers of the film shared the first poster and we are quite sure that this is going to be yet another entertaining film from the Judwaa 2 actor. During the day, the makers also shared a video introducing us to the characters. In the video, we also see Jackky Bhagnani, who is the producer of the film. As the audition for the roles continue, we see the actor convincing the director to take him as the lead. However, during the course of the audition, we meet three pivotal characters – Prashant, Sumeet and Nisha played by former RJ Abhilash Thapliyal, Saqib Saleem and Permanent Roommates cast Nidhi Singh, respectively.

None of them shy away from cracking jokes on themselves and each other. While we see everyone doing their bit of madness, only Taapsee’s character is kept under wraps which gives a feel that this story might revolve around her.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, this Vashu Bhagnani’s film is produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. Dil Juunglee is slated to release on February 16, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd