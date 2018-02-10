Taapsee Pannu, Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Junglee release postponed, will now release on March 9

Taapsee Pannu starrer Dil Junglee will release on March 9, 2018. Taapsee Pannu starrer Dil Junglee will release on March 9, 2018.

The uncertainty around the release of Bollywood films has increased manifolds. First Padmaavat, then PadMan followed by Aiyaary, Hichki, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Parmanu all have shifted from their original release dates. Joining the bandwagon is Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem starrer Dil Junglee. The film earlier scheduled to hit the screen on February 16 will now release on March 9. Now if it has been done to avoid a clash with Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary or there has is some another reason for the delay is yet to be known.

Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Taapsee tweeted, “So a little more wait and we shall be there :) #DilJuunglee on 9th March 2018 now !” Presenter of the movie Pooja Entertainment also tweeted, “You’ll have to wait just a little longer! #DilJuunglee starring @taapsee and @Saqibsaleem will now release on 9th March! #DilJuungleeOn9March.”

So a little more wait and we shall be there :) #DilJuunglee on 9th March 2018 now ! http://t.co/A5JEGaiev3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 9, 2018

Taapsee and Saqib have been promoting the rom-com for a long time now. The two actors have shared videos of them celebrating Valentines Week. From Rose Day to Chocolate Day, Saqib has been trying to woe Taapsee in best ways possible. Apart from Saqib and Taapsee, the film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Shrishti Shrivastav and Nidhi Singh. Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, this Vashu Bhagnani’s film is produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain.

Talking about her character in Dil Junglee at Lakme Fashion Week, Taapsee told IANS, “I am not really a romantic person, though I am playing a character who is very romantic. It is tough for me to do all those things on camera because I am not really like that at all. In fact, I am nowhere near to my character Koroli Nair in anyway whatsoever — be it in the way she dresses, speaks or the way she reacts.”

