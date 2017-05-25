Digital space is already the big thing, says Shenaz Treasury, currently a part of Netflix show Brown Nation

Shenaz Treasury, currently a part of the Netflix show Brown Nation, will soon be seen in the forthcoming film Munna Micheal. Shenaz Treasury, currently a part of the Netflix show Brown Nation, will soon be seen in the forthcoming film Munna Micheal.

Shenaz Treasury, who will soon be seen in the forthcoming film Munna Micheal, says digital space seems to have taken over from the small screen when it comes to grabbing the attention of the youth.

Shenaz, who is fondly remembered as a lively video jockey and as Alisha Sahay from the 2003 film “Ishq Vishk”, is currently a part of the Netflix show “Brown Nation”. She is also very active on social media with her travel-vlogging show.



Asked if she thinks the digital space is the next big thing, Shenaz told IANS: “I don’t think people watch too much TV anymore. I don’t. I watch everything online… I consume so much media through Instagram and Facebook too. Yes, it’s already the big thing. TV and appointment viewing is a thing of the past for the youth.”

In the Sabbir Khan directed “Munna Micheal”, Shenaz will be seen playing a TV host. The film also features debutante Nidhhi Agerwal.

The Eros International and Viki Rajani’s action-music entertainer also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an all-new avatar. It is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti slum locality here. He loves dancing and grows up idolising King of Pop Michael Jackson.

