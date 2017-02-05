Digital India can be achieved with people’s support: Taapsee Pannu

aapsee Pannu feels the country could progress fast on the path of digital economy if there is active participation of young and educated people. aapsee Pannu feels the country could progress fast on the path of digital economy if there is active participation of young and educated people.

Actress Taapsee Pannu feels the country could progress fast on the path of digital economy if there is active participation of young and educated people. The actress says when the currency denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 were declared illegal tender last year, she did face some issues.

“Initially yes, because there were toll booths and all these flyovers, where you need to pay and go ahead which used to have long cues and we used to get delayed to go,” she said.

“Apart from that, not really because from my groceries to my bills, I pay everything digitally. So not that, but yeah, traffic jams and all happened because of that,” Taapsee told PTI.

When asked if she sees India going fully digital, Taapsee said it can happen rapidly if the young and educated help spread the awareness.

“We have already moved quite fast in the last couple of years. If we keep going at this pace and if we have this young generation helping out the older and the rural sector, then for sure,” she said.

The Pink star, however, is aware that going totally digital is difficult and would require people participation.

“It is difficult, no doubt because majority is below poverty line and we need to really help them deal with this situation, so I think each one of us who knows how to go about it should reach out to few people, handful of them, helping them to deal with it,” she said.

Taapsee was speaking at Times Network’s ‘Remonetise India’ campaign here today.

The 29-year-old actress is currently gearing up for her latest release “Running Shaadi.com”. The title has an obvious reference to the internet and Taapsee says being a software engineer the digital space does excite her even when it comes to web series.

“I have been approached (for web series), but I’m not averse or it’s not like I don’t want to do one. If I do a web series, it has to be some really solid content because if we are competing with the West with the content of web series, we need to have content at par. So if I get something like that, I would definitely be open to do it,” she said.