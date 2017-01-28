Difficult to imagine unplugged version of ‘Tune maari Entriyaan’: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor talks about Benny Dayal going unplugged. Arjun Kapoor talks about Benny Dayal going unplugged.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Mubarakan, feels it is difficult for him to imagine an unplugged version of the song “Tune maari entriyaan” from his film Gunday. The song’s unplugged version will be sung by singers Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan on “MTV Unplugged” season six.

“‘Tune maari entriyaan’ is a fabulous but difficult song and it’s almost impossible to imagine an unplugged version of such a peppy and upbeat number. But I am sure Benny and Neeti have done an amazing job on the song. I am really looking forward to this one,” Arjun said in a statement.

The singer duo will also sing an unplugged version of Locha-e-ulfat from Arjun’s film 2 States. The actor says he cannot wait to listen to the new version of the song. “It’s amazing to see how Benny has been creating magic with his music. Cannot wait to listen to the re-imagined version of Locha-e-ulfat,” he said.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with his uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan. Anil and Arjun will portray their real-life relationship of uncle-nephew in the movie. Mubarakan also features Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty in key roles. According to the insiders, the film is supposedly a family entertainer with the elements of comedy, drama, and romance.