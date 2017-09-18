Did you know Tabu was a part of Salman Khan’s Judwaa? Varun Dhawan makes an exciting revelation. See photo

Varun Dhawan to play Salman Khan’s character in Judwaa remake. Varun Dhawan to play Salman Khan’s character in Judwaa remake.

Do you think you know 1997 film ‘Judwaa’ at the back of your mind? Well, think again because Varun Dhawan will surely give you a tough competition. The actor, who is set to play Salman Khan’s part in ‘Judwaa 2’, shared an exciting fact about the original, which will leave you shocked and force you to watch the film once again. Varun shared a selfie moment with actor Tabu. In the caption of the pics, he revealed that Tabu was a part of the original film too. Now, you may rewind your memories and still wonder of not remembering seeing Tabu in ‘Judwaa’, but she was indeed its very important part.

Varun revealed that Tabu had dubbed for actor Rambha’s character. The actor wrote, “A week ago I ran into the very beautiful Tabu who was also part of the original judwaa. She had dubbed for ramba. So many stories get lost in time. There were so many who were part of the original judwaa and are responsible for judwaa2 returning to the big screens 20 years later.” We totally agree with what the actor has to say.

Meanwhile, the audience is extremely happy that finally the much awaited remake of the year, ‘Judwaa 2’, is nearing its release date. The film is just two weeks away from the theaters, and along with the cast – Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, people are waiting to see Salman repeat his magic in a cameo.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Judwaa 2’, a remake of the 1997 hit ‘Judwaa’, appears to be a complete power-package going by its various songs and teasers. Directed by David Dhawan, ‘Judwaa 2’ promises to take the audience on a nostalgic ride. The film will hit the theaters on September 29.

