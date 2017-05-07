Did you know Shah Rukh Khan named Smriti Irani’s daughter? Here’s the connection

Shah Rukh Khan, Smriti Irani share a bond and we had no idea about it. Shah Rukh Khan, Smriti Irani share a bond and we had no idea about it.

Everybody knows that Shah Rukh Khan began his career on television with shows like Circus and Fauji. He came into notice through the small screen and later on, went on to become the leading star of the silver screen. However, did we know that he still has a connection with television in many ways? The actor shares a strong relationship with one of the most loved and leading TV actor of 2000’s – Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

But what exactly is the connection between SRK and Smriti? Well, the two are connected through Iranian businessman Zubin Irani, Smriti’s husband. Apparently, Zubin is SRK’s childhood friend. So, when Smriti shared a picture of her step-daughter on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared the picture and revealed that he was the one to name the child Shanelle. The 51-year-old actor wrote, “My childhood friend Zubin’s daughter all grown up and so pretty… and just for the record I named her Shanelle.”

Smriti married Zubin in 2001. It was her first marriage. However, for Zubin Irani, it was his second marriage. He divorced his first wife, Mona Irani before marrying Smriti. Shanelle is Mona and Zubin’s daughter but now, she is looked after by Smriti. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor gave birth to her first child, son Zohr, October 2001. After two years, she gave birth to baby girl Zoish.

Check Shah Rukh Khan’s post:

Smriti made her Instagram debut almost a week back and since then has been quite active on this picture sharing medium. The actor received a grand welcome from her contemporaries including Ekta Kapoor who shared a throwback picture of the actor.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani is serving as the current Minister of Textiles with the Government of India.

