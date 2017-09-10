Photo: Did you know it took nearly 50 hours to nail Anil Kapoor’s salt and pepper look in Fanney Khan?

Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary

A few months ago Anil Kapoor had shared his look from his next film, Fanney Khan, where he had donned the costume of a singer in a glittery jacket. Cleverly enough they avoided showing his face and naturally that generated curiosity about what could be his next look. We came to know that it took over 50 hours to nail down his salt-pepper look in the film.

Anil Kapoor easily manages to create his own space in any given movie, even if he is sharing the screen with the most popular star of the contemporary times. Now he is all set to be seen in and as Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan, where he will be sharing the screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“Anil Kapoor plays a character who celebrates the extraordinary in the ordinary and hence looking the part was extremely crucial. He managed to pull it off beautifully and continues to inspire all of us with his dedication and passion,” said producer Arjun N.Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and the makers of Fanney Khan had gone through several creative discussions to come to a conclusion about his appearance. They visited popular salon for five consecutive days and worked for nearly 10 hours just on his hairstyle.

“Anil Kapoor is an actor par excellence who gives his 200 percent to any character he portrays. The love and passion he has for films is visible in the time he has invested to get his look right and the dedication he has shown to get the perfect physique,” said Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T series.

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor’s character is lovably flawed and he also needs to appear lean for his looks. He had to incorporate alternative methods to get him into the right shape since he had recently suffered an ankle injury. He accomplished his desired results within four weeks.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd