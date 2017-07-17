Did Simran writer Apurva Asrani take a pot shot at Kangana Ranaut yet again?

Apurva Asrani takes am indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut. Apurva Asrani takes am indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut.

Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan stoked the nepotism controversy yet again while hosting IIFA 2017. The trio indirectly took jabs at Kangana Ranaut, and their statements dominated headlines the very next day. Now, joining their league is writer Apurva Asrani, who reiterated his claim of Kangana having stolen his story credit on Hansal Mehta’s Simran. In his new Facebook post, Apurva wrote, “While she struggles to shrug off multiple accusations of stealing scripts/hijacking films, they earn her sympathy with that stupid, nepotistic gag!”

While he did not name anyone in his post, his friends got the hint and started to talk about the validity of Kangana’s nepotism debate and how she is dishonest too. Blogger Nived Nambiar on Apurva’s post wrote, “As much as I am against Kangana stealing the rights of writer, her nepotism statement is real & we can see that. I’ve no expectations from these people to be frank, they’re disillusioned & ignorant about the reality that’s beyond their comprehension. Varun Dhawan not only tried to sugarcoat his statement when asked about nepotism in one of his interviews but also wasn’t bothered about the folly his film Badrinath did by comically portraying male molestation scene (Karan, as a producer, didn’t find anything wrong it.”

Another Facebook user accused Kangana of overusing her women card. “She is right bout the nepotism but her feminist card is now becoming useless while she continues to be a brat nd a dishonest person,” the user wrote.

At the IIFA 2017, when Varun joined Karan and Saif on the stage to receive the Best Performance in a Comic Role for Dishoom, Saif joked that the actor had made it big in the industry because of his father, director David Dhawan.

“You are here because of your pappa,” Saif quipped. Varun said: “And you’re here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore).” Karan then promptly added: “I am here because of my pappa (late filmmaker Yash Johar).” They then said in unison: “Nepotism rocks”. Varun then didn’t leave a chance to take a potshot at Karan saying: “There was a song in your film… ‘Bole choodiyan, bole kangana.”

Karan, known for his quick wit, replied: “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai. (It’s better Kangana doesn’t say anything, she talks a lot.”

Well, it seems the nepotism debate is not going to die anytime soon.

