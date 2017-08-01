Did Shah Rukh Khan just compare Anushka Sharma, Kajol?

Shah Rukh Khan just compared Anushka Sharma and Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan just compared Anushka Sharma and Kajol.

Seems like Anushka Sharma got one of the best compliments of her life. During a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan compared the Phillauri actress with his all time favorite co-star Kajol. “There are two actors- one is Kajol, one is Anushka. I am not comparing, but I didn’t think they are doing much as actors. I come from theatre and I have an overtly larger way of enacting. Therefore, when I saw them acting, I did not realise how good they were. When I see them on screen and I am like, they were not doing anything, but it looks so good now,” he said during an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra in Film Companion.

Imtiaz Ali helmed Jab Harry Met Sejal, which is set to release this week, will be the third collaboration of the Badshah of Bollywood and Anushka. Earlier, they were seen together in Rab Ne Banadi Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Interestingly, they will also feature together in Aanand L Rai’s next, which will also have Katrina Kaif alongside. SRK will play a dwarf in the yet to be titled flick.

Earlier, Shah Rukh spoke about his reason for doing romantic roles.” It is an extremely personal decision to act in a love story. When I finished Fan and Raees — one was physically very intense and the other, just intense — both very different from regular commercial films — I wanted to go into a breezy space next, do a love story with a new language. I have done enough love stories to get attracted to them even otherwise. Imtiaz Ali met me one evening and said he has a very simple film in mind. He told me the story in 20 minutes. It is important for me to tell such a story. I hope people are in the mood to watch it. I have done films which were important for me to tell, but people didn’t watch them,” Shah Rukh told Indianexpress.com.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit theatres on August 4.

