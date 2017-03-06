Did Rekha marry Sanjay Dutt in a secret ceremony? Here’s the truth

Rekha and Sanjay Dutt worked in Zameen Aasman (1984). Rekha and Sanjay Dutt worked in Zameen Aasman (1984).

Over her career span, Rekha has been subjected to various rumours out of which her alleged affairs with co-stars, filmmakers, and others, have always managed to throw limelight on her. Recently, it was reported by many that Sanjay Dutt is the reason why Rekha applies vermilion as they both are married. It was also quoted that this secret has been revealed in the biography of Rekha, which was written by Yasser Usman. However, the author denies of any such statements in his book, Rekha: The Untold Story.

He told Hinustan Times, “This is wrong. Nothing of this sort has been mentioned in my book. People don’t read properly.” The writer went on to narrate the incident quoted in the book, which dealt with the rumours of Sanjay and Rekha’s affair and wedding.

He mentions, “Rekha and Sanjay Dutt were working in a film together, probably Zameen Aasmaan (1984). The rumors of their affair surfaced at that time. In fact, some went on to say that they got married. These rumors became so strong that Sanjay Dutt had to deny the allegations in a magazine. It was an official denial.” Yasser cleared mentioned that the two were not married and the rumour grew strong only because of Sanjay’s statement.

Rekha has been romantically linked to Amitabh Bachchan over the years. The two, who have done many films together, are still talk of the town whenever they cross paths in public. Well, rumours related to relationships or affairs are nothing new in the industry. Even the present generation of actors go through the same situation for years. Will it ever change? Only future has the answer to it. Meanwhile, we are extremely excited about Sanjay’s comeback film, Bhoomi and his biopic Dutt, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

