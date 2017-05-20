Did Reema Lagoo get her due from Bollywood? The talented actor started playing mom when she was 30

Reema Lagoo died early on Thursday morning, leaving her fans and friends shocked. The veteran actor was 59. Reema Lagoo died early on Thursday morning, leaving her fans and friends shocked. The veteran actor was 59. Reema Lagoo started playing a mother’s role when she was only 30. She played mother to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt who were only a few years younger than her. In fact, she even played mother to Rishi Kapoor who was actually a few years older than her. Ever since the news of Reema Lagoo’s sudden death left her friends and fans shocked, she is being feted as Bollywood’s favourite mother. However, the question we need to ask is whether the industry did justice to her talent.

Taking to Twitter, film writer Apurva Asrani wrote, “I wish we wrote better roles for actresses. #ReemaLagoo’s immense talent was traded in for stereotypical mother roles, from the age of 30!” Here is a break up of the actors to whom Reema played mother.

Salman Khan: From Saajan to Hum Saath Saath Hain to Maine Pyaar Kiya, Reema Lagoo was the favourite actress to play Salman Khan’s mother. However, can you guess the age difference between Salman and Reema? It is mere eight years. In fact, Reema was a mere 31 when she played Salman’s mother in Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Rishi Kapoor: Believe it or not, Reema Lagoo played mother to Rishi Kapoor in Shreeman Aashiq. Reema is actually five years younger to Rishi.

Sanjay Dutt: Reema Lagoo as the mother who kills her own son, played by Sanjay Dutt, in Vaastav was probably her most iconic role. And guess what was the age difference between Sanjay and Reema? Two years.

Shah Rukh Khan: In Kal Ho Naa Ho, Reema played a modern mother to SRK who was more a friend than mother. Shah Rukh and Reema are also eight years apart in age.

Madhuri Dixit: You cannot imagine Hum Aapke Hain Koun without Reema Lagoo. With Reema being only nine years older than Madhuri, it was her talent which helped her see as the mother figure in the film.

