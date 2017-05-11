Did Ranbir Kapoor go bride-hunting to London with mom Neetu Kapoor?

Being a momma’s boy, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor has full faith in his mother Neetu Kapoor for finding a suitable match for him. Being a momma’s boy, it seems like Ranbir Kapoor has full faith in his mother Neetu Kapoor for finding a suitable match for him.

Being the most eligible bachelor in the tinsel town, speculations around Ranbir Kapoor’s would-be better half have always been an interesting read for his many fans. After his relationship with Katrina Kaif hit the rocks last year and the actors chose to go their separate ways, the fans of the Jagga Jasoos actor have been eagerly waiting for him to either reunite with his older love or move ahead in life with someone else. But being a momma’s boy, it seems like Ranbir has full faith in his mother Neetu Kapoor for finding a suitable match for him. Or so the reports suggest.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor took off to London with his mother Neetu Kapoor to destress himself after working continuously for four months. He completed the first schedule of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic and wrapped up Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. Though the mother-son duo has returned from their holiday in the Queen’s City, but their trip has become a talking point. The grapevine is abuzz with the rumours of Ranbir Kapoor meeting a girl from a business family for marriage in the foreign land.

Also read | Raj Kapoor’s throwback video with young Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor will make you smile. Watch video

According to a source close to DNA, “Ranbir and Neetu were in London to meet a girl for Ranbir’s marriage. The girl they met is from a business family in London and the meeting was fixed by one of Neetu’s close friends. Ranbir is keen to settle down now and Neetu has made no bones about the fact that she would like to choose the girl who is not from Bollywood for her son. She never approved of his earlier girlfriends Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif. Both, Ranbir and Neetu, met the girl and her family and liked them. Now, it remains to be seen whether things will get finalised from here.” Indianexpress.com could not verify the report.

Neetu Kapoor has been sharing pictures from her London vacation with son Ranbir on her Instagram. Sharing a picture after a meal, Neetu wrote, “When your love is reciprocated with love and care, lfe becomes worth it !! #mush #fulfillment #blessings#achievement.” The actor also posted a picture with her friends there.

If all the reports about Ranbir’s wedding turn out to be true, we will soon be witnessing the big fat wedding of the Kapoor Khandaan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd