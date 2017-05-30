Did Parineeti Chopra lie about being poor while growing up? Actor answers claims that she is from a privileged family, read post

Parineeti Chopra clarified her stand through a Twitter post. Parineeti Chopra clarified her stand through a Twitter post.

Parineeti Chopra recently attended an event with Akshay Kumar where she motivated children by sharing her own struggles as a teenager. The actor said that she was not financially well off while growing up and even faced ‘eve-teasing’. However, a guy from Parineeti’s school, Convent of Jesus and Mary, in Ambala took to social media to bust her claims. Kkanoo Gupta shared a Facebook post and said that actor comes from a privileged family and soon his post went viral. Replying to his charges, the Bollywood actor took to Twitter and clarified, “I would request everyone concerned to please not let menial things like this take precedence over what I was actually trying to say, about women’s safety and the challenges that we girls face while growing up.”

Read Parineeti Chopra’s full Twitter post here…

Parineeti earlier said during the event, “I am from a very small town Ambala. I faced a lot of difficulties while growing up. We weren’t financially well. I used to go to school by cycle because we didn’t have any car or driver. I also faced eve-teasing. My dad used to come along with me to make sure I didn’t have to face them. I used to ask me parents: why did they send me on a cycle to school? We didn’t have money to join self-defense classes.”

What Parineeti Chopra said during the event:

Here’s what Kkanoo Gupta wrote on his Facebook page, “Parineeti Chopra Shame…….. coming from a privileged background and lying through the teeth in front of the camera. I guess this is what being a celebrity means. Create a fabricated sob story of no money no car etc. Coming from the same school I probably also remember the car her father used to have. And going to school on a cycle was a trend those days and also a privilege, not everyone had. My friends from CJM would probably understand the lies a bit better.

SIC.”

Some reactions on this Facebook post:

Some people who have commented on the post seem to share the same views. These comments do imply that Parineeti comes from one of the most influential families from Ambala. Here’s what another person wrote, ” Yeah so true. She was our neighbours relative in Ambala and use to come in the car with her family. And can media ask her right after school they became so rich that she could afford to study in London.”

