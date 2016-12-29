Did Dangal fudge truth? Aamir Khan answers claims of Phogat sisters’ coach

Aamir Khan may be basking in the glory of his success but the real-life coach of Phogat girls is unhappy with his reel portrayal and is thinking of suing Dangal makers. Aamir Khan may be basking in the glory of his success but the real-life coach of Phogat girls is unhappy with his reel portrayal and is thinking of suing Dangal makers.

Aamir Khan’s Dangal is enjoying success at the box office as well as earning critical acclaim. However, the real-life coach of Phogat girls — Geeta and Babita — is unhappy with his reel portrayal and is thinking of suing Dangal makers. Speaking to the media, PR Sondhi said he trained Phogat girls for years and Mahavir Phogat didn’t interfere even once, unlike what is shown in the film.

“They have changed the name to P R Kadam (played by Girish Kulkarni) in the film, but somewhere the character is loosely based on my life. I have known Mahavirji (Phogat, wrestling coach and father of Geeta and Babita Phogat) for many years and he is a thorough gentleman. His two daughters have trained under me for more than three years and not once did he interfere. I don’t understand the need to show the character as such a taskmaster. There were four other coaches, who were also involved [in the training], but they haven’t been shown in the film at all,” a Mid-Day report quoted the coach as saying.

In the film, Kulkarni’s character is shown as ineffective and not interested in tapping the acumen of atheletes. In the Commonwealth Games’ wrestling match, Kadam locks Mahavir Phogat in a room to prevent him from being close to Geeta. Real life coach P R Sondhi alleged that none of this ever happened during the three years Geeta and Babita trained under him.

Aamir Khan, answering the allegation, told ANI, “In every biopic little fiction is added but essence of their story is kept intact.”

The year 2016, which has seen some blockbusters in Bollywood, is signing off the year with Dangal, making a huge noise in the showbiz, rubbishing the whole effect of demonetisation. Speaking about the movie’s entrance in the Rs 100 crore club in just three days, Aamir Khan said it to be because people are ‘owning’ and relating to Dangal. “People are owning it. They feel it’s their film. It’s very heartwarming and reassuring and makes us all feel very special,” he said.

Further sharing his thought, the 51-year-old actor said, “When we make a film, when we are part of some creative process, we sometimes don’t see the film how an audience sees it. So we don’t know the kind of effect it has on people. It does not have the same effect on us. We have seen it hundred of times.”

When asked about how he keeps balance between films like Dhoom 3 and PK and now Dangal, Mr. Perfectionist said that he selects movies that excite him. “I am not trying to balance anything. I am just selecting films that touch me, move me and excite me for different reasons. I don’t have any strategy or plans,” he said.

