Did censor board ask for Hanuman Chalisa to be muted in Phillauri?

On the day of its release, Phillauri is caught in a controversy about its basic theme — ghosts. Reports started doing the rounds on Thursday evening that the Central Board of Film Certification had asked the makers of the film to add a lengthy disclaimer at the beginning of the film announcing that they do not subscribe to any of the superstitions shown in the film nor do they believe in ghosts. A DNA report also said that a scene where Suraj Sharma is seen with the ghost, played by Anushka Sharma, in the bathtub and recites Hanuman Chalisa was found to be incongruous and asked the makers to remove it. Others reports said the makers were asked to mute Hanuman Chlisa as it was supposed to encourage superstition.

DNA quotes a source as saying, “This amounted to hurting of religious sentiments… The CBFC has asked for the Hanuman Chalisa to be removed from the soundtrack. All the audience will hear now is Suraj long droning chant which would be inaudible.”

When asked about the scene with Hanuman Chalisa in Phillauri, CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani told indianexpress.com, “This is not true. I don’t want to comment on it. You can talk to producers about it. Whatever they say is right.” We got in touch with the makers of the film but they are yet to confirm the report.

The film released on Friday. Co-produced by Anushka Sharma, Phillauri is directed by Anshai Lal. Along with Anushka and Suraj, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

