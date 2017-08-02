Did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turn down Abhimaan remake?

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans might have to wait a little longer to see get any confirmation of their next film together. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s fans might have to wait a little longer to see get any confirmation of their next film together.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan starrer Abhimaan was an iconic film and there is no doubt about it. Thus, when their son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were offered the film’s remake, they turned it down saying, ‘Abhimaan should not be touched.’ Abhishek and Aishwarya’s fans are dying to see the couple together on the silver screen but no confirmation about their next film is out yet.

As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, Abhishek and Aishwarya were approached to star in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan starrer Abhimaan, but the couple has turned it down. A source close to the stars was quoted as saying, “Abhishek and Aishwarya are still bombarded with a plethora of scripts. However, they are quite wary of the kind of films they would like to do together. Abhishek especially was of the opinion that Abhimaan is the kind of cult classic that should remain untouched.”

As of now, it looks like Aishwarya and Abhishek’s fans might have to wait a little longer to see get any confirmation of their next film together. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last worked together in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2010. They were in talks for Anurag Kashyap’s production Gulab Jamun. But as per a few reports Ash and Abhishek are not too impressed with the script.

The duo has been away from the big screens for a while now but whenever they step out, they make sure that they make heads turn. A few images from the couple’s recent holiday in New York with their darling daughter Aaradhya made rounds on social media. We have a few of them here for you:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s these New York vacation pictures is certainly a visual treat for you all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd