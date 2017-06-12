Diandra Soares shares a beautiful and strong message for Katrina Kaif and all women

Diandra Soares believes in saying what she thinks. Watch it Katrina Kaif and all women, out there. Diandra Soares believes in saying what she thinks. Watch it Katrina Kaif and all women, out there.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares believes in saying what she thinks. A champion for body positivity, the model has posted about embracing one’s body once again, but this time used the image of Jagga Jasoos actor Katrina Kaif to get her point across.

As per a report by Mumbai Mirror, Katrina was looking a little chubby at the recently held Jagga Jasoos press conference, and probably this made Diandra come up with this post. Read what Diandra Soares has to say:

“Why ? Why ? Why ? Is everybody obsessed these days with this shit storm of being Ageless n this perfection idea of beauty ?!?

Dear women ,

Be proud of your age , be proud of your life experiences, be proud of your lines , be proud of your natural beauty , be proud of the unconventional, let’s mature naturally … there is no other like you… we are all so unique …. Let’s feed our body n mind with love not with this bullshit ideas of beauty fed to us by magazines , people and social media… everybody is fighting a very natural process n messing with nature …. looking so damn strange in the process. Messing a perfectly beautiful face n or body !

Also Its not a hate post for kat… I know her (n would even say this to her face ) its just that I happened to see this pic n her interview n it got me thinking … as to why women are doing this all over the world . And even younger women are into it btw….!!!!

Be fearlessly Ageless by embracing it all gracefully …. 😍

PS ; I AM 37 GOING ON 38 AND SO DAMN HAPPY& PROUD ABOUT IT !!!!

Be flawsomely AWESOME 😍😘😍”

Well, while others were targeting the actor, Diandra shared this post, which is full of positivity.

