Diana Penty unveils her look in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

After portraying a simple Meera in Cocktail and a fun Happy in her previous film, Happy Bhaag Jayegi, actor Diana Penty is now excited to play a military officer in the upcoming film Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran. Diana took to Twitter on July 9 to share her first look, where she is seen donning a military uniform. Her hair is pulled back to a bun and she is sporting minimal make-up.

“Excited to share my first look in #Parmanu!!” she captioned the image. Last month, actor-producer John Abraham shared the first look of Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran, where the map of Pokhran is shown with John’s face watermarked behind the poster. The film is based on the historic nuclear tests which were conducted in 1998 in Pokhran, Rajasthan. The tests are marked as the most iconic incident after Independence. The film will throw light on how it all happened. Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran, which also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role. It is slated to release on December 8.

The Pokhran tests were the second ever nuclear tests done by India after the Smiling Buddha tests in 1974. There were five bombs in the test.

One was a fusion bomb, and the rest were fission bombs. The entire operation was kept a top secret. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who went on to become one of the most popular presidents of India, was one of the top people involved in the project. The tests were not as celebrated abroad as they were in the country and US put sanctions which were later lifted.

