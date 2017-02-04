I’ve had a great experience in Bollywood and have no complaints: Diana Penty

After debuting with 2012 film Cocktail, Diana Penty took a break from Bollywood, and made her acting comeback last year with Happy Bhag Jayegi. After debuting with 2012 film Cocktail, Diana Penty took a break from Bollywood, and made her acting comeback last year with Happy Bhag Jayegi.

Actor Diana Penty, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 2012 film

Cocktail and was then seen in Happy Bhag Jaayegi, says she has no complaints about her journey in the industry.

“So far, I have had a great experience in Bollywood with the films I have got and the people I have got a chance to work with. I have a really good experience so far and I have no complains,” Diana said while interacting with the media after walking the ramp for designer Payal Singhal at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017.

Diana will next be seen sharing screen space with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in the upcoming movie Lucknow Central.

Talking about the upcoming film, Diana said: “Lucknow Central is actually a sweet film. It’s a light, funny, sweet film about a bunch of convicts, who start a band in jail. So, it’s interesting.”

“I read the script and I liked it instantly. It was one of those stories that I would really like to be a part of… And luckily it worked out,” she added.

Diana had recently called the movie making business, a gamble. “The whole movie-making business is such a gamble at the end of the day — something works, something doesn’t. It is a gamble you have to take. So yes, there is a certain amount of pressure, but I can’t let that govern the way I go about for my next project,” she said in another interview recently.

“I managed to keep myself busy with my hobbies, doing things I liked, travelling. I was working as well… Along side all of these things, I also actively met people and used to read stuff hoping to find my next film,” Diana had earlier said while speaking about her long break from Bollywood.

(With inputs from IANS)

