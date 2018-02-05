Diana Hayden on her Bigg Boss stint in 2008: The best was that my Hindi improved tremendously

Diana Hayden is the winner of Miss World 1997. Diana Hayden is the winner of Miss World 1997.

Miss World 1997, Diana Hayden tried her luck in Bollywood, then appeared on popular reality TV show, Bigg Boss in 2008. She made quite a few headlines recently when she announced her second pregnancy at the age of forty four. We met Diana at the launch of an investment advisory firm, Mini Homes, specialising in real estate.

In this interview, Diana talks about how she froze her eggs three years back, her career as an actor, and why beauty pageant winners aspire to become Bollywood actors.

1) Planning a baby at 44 is quite a bold move. Tell us how freezing eggs helped, and why did you do that few years back?

Being a voracious reader, I happened to come across some material about egg freezing twelve years back. It was mainly being used in the US and Australia in cases of cancer, as a way to allow the patient to have a child once they had overcome the disease. The more I read about it, the more I liked the idea of freezing my eggs as that would give me the option to wait for Mr. Right to come in to my life and for me to decide when I wanted to have a child – which I always knew I wanted, instead of time or my biological clock dictating the terms of my life. A common friend who I had told about this, introduced me to Dr. Nandita Palshetkar who very satisfyingly answered all of my countless questions, after which I was all the more sure this was definitely what I wanted to do. It gave me the freedom to choose. Finally fully satisfied at 34 I decided to freeze my eggs.

Little did I know that I would need to use those same eggs for medical reasons. When I was ready to have a child at 42 we found I had developed a medical condition called endometriosis which can reduce a woman’s chance of conceiving by 50 percent. And thanks to egg-freezing I now have my daughter Arya who is the most amazing, charming, happy and confident two-year-old you could ever meet. Plus, at 44 I’m pregnant again thanks to the technology, this time with twins! I feel very blessed.

2) Why haven’t we seen you doing films for the longest time?

My focus right now is on my family and raising my daughter Arya. I’ve never kept a nanny for her as I’ve always wanted to raise my child myself, and I can see the difference it makes, by the day. Also, as I’m now 7 months pregnant with twins I’ve slowed my pace down for the moment, especially with my travels. I am, and have always been, someone who has followed her heart. If there was a role that made my heart beat faster, I would definitely do it. I like exciting, challenging roles which demand you to draw from within yourself, even when the character is far removed from yourself.

3) Miss World Manushi Chillar is a doctor, and seems like she Bollywood ready. Why is there such an intense desire for beauty queens to take up acting?

Manushi is stunning and has done herself and India very proud. I wish her all the very best in realising her dreams. Bollywood and cricket are the biggest crazes in India, not to mention how lucrative a profession it can be, so it’s very natural for that to be a desire. Also, once you win a title like Miss World you have opportunities galore to choose from in Bollywood.

4) How has Bigg Boss changed through the years, since you had participated in the second season, in 2008?

I am the worst person to ask that question to, because honestly, I never watched the show, not before I went into the house as I was living in LA, and not after. Me participating was a call taken based on the recommendation of my managers. I had a good time and enjoyed the rest as I was travelling like a maniac before that. The best thing that came from my stint in the house was that my Hindi improved tremendously as we were forced to speak only in Hindi.

