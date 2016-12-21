Dia Mirza plans to make Bobby Jasoos sequel

Dia Mirza was present in New Delhi for an event of Genesis Foundation here. Dia Mirza was present in New Delhi for an event of Genesis Foundation here.

Actor producer Dia Mirza says there is a demand for a sequel to Vidya Balan starrer Bobby Jasoos. “People want us to make a sequel to Bobby Jasoos but the fact and reality of business is if the prequel does great then we usually see the sequel coming. The merit of the film is high..we got good reviews but the film did not make good numbers at the box office,” Dia said.

“We would like to make a sequel. Its important for us to put out great films before we get into sequel mode. We want to make thoughtful kind of films but they have to be profitable,” she said. Bobby Jasoos is a 2014 comedy-drama film directed by Samar Shaikh and produced by Dia and Sahil Sangha. Starring Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Arjan Bajwa, Supriya Pathak and Tanvi Azmi the film failed to create magic at the box office.

It tells the story of Bilqees “Bobby” (Vidya) Ahmed, a Hyderabadi woman who aspires to be a detective despite facing a series of obstacles.

Look at some gorgeous pictures of Dia Mirza.

Recently, the Foundation had held the second edition of its one-of-a-kind fundraiser – 40 CEOs Sing for GF Kids, in Mumbai. Business leaders from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore came together once again to compete as teams, giving high-energy performances of old, new, Hindi and English songs, to support the treatment of critically ill under-privileged children in the areas of heart, cancer and thalassemia.

“It’s important to support causes that would help society. It’s impossible to imagine world without kids as children has to suffer due to lack of funds. It’s wonderful to see CEO who are not professional singers but they chose to sing and be part of this event that would eventually help children,” she said.

The 35-year-old actress reveals that over the last two years Genesis Foundation has raised funds through crowd funding and events.

“It’s about reaching out to more children than how much money is collected. We are not entirely dependent on corporates to get money through CSR activity,” she added. Taking her commitment to championing causes connected with nature to the next level, Dia had made her directorial debut by directing a Public Service film on the occasion of World Tiger Day, 2016.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I would continue to seek help from other celebrities for the causes that I would endorse. Even my film was picked up and shared by celebrities like I was surprised when Sachin Tendulkar tweeted about my film. Everybody is ready to take the message ahead,” she added.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd