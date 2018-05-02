Dia Mirza on working in Sanju: I was terrified to be in front of the camera after two years

Dia Mirza lauds Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani’s work and feels “thankful” for being able to work with “such a talented and humane director. Dia Mirza lauds Sanju director Rajkumar Hirani’s work and feels “thankful” for being able to work with “such a talented and humane director.

Dia Mirza, who will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, Sanju, along with Ranbir Kapoor, talks about why she doesn’t appear in too many films these days, her longstanding association with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and how she aims to make this world a better place for the future generations.

“In this phase of my life I want to play good characters, not stereotypical roles.I’m not always too happy with the scripts that come to me,” says Dia when asked how she is being missed on-screen. Talking further about sexism in the industry, she says, “Female actors are scrutinized at every move after she is married, but that hardly happens with men. The kind of roles that are offered to us is different too. Men are not asked if they’ll get back to work after they are married, but women are almost always asked these questions.”

Dia Mirza has had a long association with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and she is excited to work on Sanju. The teaser of the film was recently launched, and Dia feels that “my career as an actor will take a new direction with this film. I’m playing Sanjay’s wife Maanyata in the biopic, and I’m excited about this film.”

She also lauds Hirani’s work and feels “thankful” for being able to work with “such a talented and humane director, who enables actors to their true potential.” She shares, “I have done two films with Mr Hirani and both times have been great. Playing Simran in Lage Raho Munna Bhai and now Maanyata Dutt in Sanju, has been a great experience. I wish I could talk more about the film, but I can’t do it just yet.”

She also added, “I was terrified to face the camera after two years, but Sanju has given me the confidence and I’m excited. I hope as an actor and as a producer I keep on growing and evolving.”

Actor-producer Dia Mirza is also the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India and has actively started the ‘beat plastic pollution’ campaign. She shares on the same, “We’re asking everyone to stop using plastic that is not recyclable or reusable, and think about the environment as that would ensure that every human is thinking about a cleaner eco-system and a better life for the future generations.” She also talks with passion about how “the world is opening up about bringing in a change for the betterment of the society.”

When asked about what is her take on celebrities participating in a cause just for the glamour, she said, “Initially there were notions that celebs were a part of a cause just for the glamour. But things have changed since then, now I know that people from my world understand the importance of these causes, and they genuinely try to bring change.”

Akshay Kumar, after the success of his films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Padman, once said how films are a great medium for getting a message through to the audience. When asked about if she agrees with Akshay on this, she said, “Yes, films are a great medium to talk to the audience, but then it should not be a responsibility of the film alone, or the actors alone, everybody needs to be equally involved and aware of circumstances of the actions towards their planet.”

