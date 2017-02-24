Dia Mirza on Sanjay Dutt biopic: Raju Hirani is family, proud to be part of the film

Dia Mirza will be back on screen, in Rajkummar Hirani’s film based on Sanjay Dutt’s life. Dia Mirza will be back on screen, in Rajkummar Hirani’s film based on Sanjay Dutt’s life.

Dia Mirza, who has proved her mettle as a producer over the years, is finally coming back on the screen with a big commercial film, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. The actor plays the character of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata but she did not reveal any information about the role. Instead, the actor was all praise for the director, Raju Hirani.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Dia said, “It’s too early to reveal anything but we have started to shoot the film. All I can say is that I am ecstatic and really happy about working with my favorite director Raju Hirani. He is somebody I have a long association with. He is like family and more than that he is somebody who is one of the most respected individual of my life. I am proud to be in this film.”

The actor’s last outing as a producer and an actor was Salaam Mumbai, an Indo-Iranian film, which received a lot of love in Iran. “It has released in Iran and has become super blockbuster. I never really thought that I would be able to enjoy so much of love from a country that I have never visited before. So, in that aspect it has been a wonderful year. It is happy to be a celebrated name in a foreign country and be loved by people,” said the actor who is the celebrity face of Save The Children campaign.

The actor, who is the brand ambassador of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, has been actively participating in social campaigns. She also made her Television debut with Ganga The Soul of India, during which she spoke about the importance of cleaning the sacred water body.

Dia Mirza On Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic, Indo-Iranian Film Salaam Mumbai And Much More

Talking about what inspires her to be so socially responsible, Dia said, “It is a blessing to be celeb and to be able to influence people. But having said that, even if I wasn’t a celebrity, there is certain amount of activism engraved in my system. I have understood that whatever I do has an effect on the world. So, there is a certain kind of responsibilty I feel towards the nature around me. I can’t ignore the issues that needs my attention. And eventually, I feel so good about it that I want to do more of it.”

However, she agrees that when it comes to films such topics are referred as documentary or art films but she is doing all that it takes to change that.

“I am changing that, I am working really hard on it. I always talk about the importance of narrative of nature. And it is just not about cinema. It is about media too. I was listening to TedTalk yesterday, where the speaker was talking about knowing the nature around you and about its life. When you start understanding the nature, it fuels empathy within us. We have to stop being apathetic towards nature,” said the producer.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd