Dharmesh Yelande of ABCD in talks to team up with Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza directorial

Actor-dancer Dharmesh Yelande of ABCD fame is in talks to come aboard Remo D’Souza’s upcoming directorial project featuring Salman Khan. Dharmesh became a household name after he participated on dance reality show Dance India Dance.

He went on to appear in films like ABCD: AnyBody Can Dance and ABCD 2. “The talks are on for ABCD 3 it will start by the end of the year or next year. There is another film with Remo sir. He has told us about this film (with Salman Khan). Talks are on but it’s not the right time to say anything until we get the confirmation,” Dharmesh told PTI. “I am ready to do any film for Remo sir as whatever I have so far achieved is only because of him. So, whenever he wants me in his films we will be there,” he says.

Though he started out as a dancer, Dharmesh says he is keen on acting in films. “I want to act in films. I have done three films so far. There are two more in the process and both are with Remo sir. I am more than happy the way my career has shaped up so far.” Dharmesh has also been a mentor on the show Dance Plus for the last two seasons with Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak (mentors) and Remo as the super judge. The show is returning with season three with the same set of mentors and judges and Dharmesh is excited about it as he says, “this time we have contestants from abroad participating on the show.” It will air on July 1 on Star Plus.

