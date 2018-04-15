Dharmendra to get Maharashtra government’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award

Dharmendra has been chosen for Maharashtra government’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award. Dharmendra has been chosen for Maharashtra government’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award.

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been chosen for Maharashtra government’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani will get the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award.

Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement via social media on Sunday.

“Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendraji as the recipient of Maharashtra State’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!” Tawde tweeted.

Marathi actor Vijay Chavhan and actress Mrinal Kulkarni will be honoured too. “Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively,” he added.

Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendra ji as the recipient of Maharashtra State’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and Director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations! — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) April 15, 2018

Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively. — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) April 15, 2018

Dharmendra’s roles in action films earned him nicknames such as “Action King” and “He-Man”. He has given 107 box office hit films in his career which is second only to Jeetendra who delivered 113 box office hits. One of his most notable roles was in Sholay (1975). After Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, he is the third hero with highest grossing films to his name, in Hindi film industry.

