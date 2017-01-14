Dharmendra to bag Lifetime Achievement award

Dharmendra will be honored by lifetime achievement award by USK Foundation. Dharmendra will be honored by lifetime achievement award by USK Foundation.

The USK Foundation will award celebrated actor Dharmendra with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The USK Foundation Director, Usha Kakade, also announced the names of the personalities to be awarded with the Urja Award for their commendable contribution to various fields which include the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, popular writer Chetan Bhagat, musician Pt. Shivkumar Sharma, business woman Anuradha Desai, actress Raveena Tandon, Ajinkya Firodiya of Kinetic engineering, young entrepreneur Ananya Birla, tennis player Prarthana Thombare and Dr Vishwajeet Kadam in the field of education. Also, martyr Saurabh Farate will be posthumously honored with the Bravery Award in his memory.

The award, which marks its third year this month, mainly recognises different personalities who have performed exceedingly well in their field of work. The Usha foundation is a non- profit organisation that mainly works towards the empowerment of women and various other social issues. Some of the projects, which the Usha Foundation has undertaken over the years, include free dental checkups and treatment for students across 311 PMC schools, eye checkup and surgery camps, self-defense workshops for girls in response of the Nirbhaya incidence, traffic safety awareness and promotion of welfare of handicapped people. The felicitation ceremony will take place on January 16.