Dharmendra makes social media debut, shares photo from the sets of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se

81-year-old actor Dharmendra joins social media. 81-year-old actor Dharmendra joins social media.

Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra is back in action. He is ready to make you go ROFL with the next installment of his movie Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise titled Yamla Pagal Deewana Phir Se. The 81-year-old actor made a debut on the photo sharing app Instagram and shared his look from the movie with his fans. In the photo, the Viru of Bollywood is seen donning a quirky avatar in a multi coloured shirt and leather jacket. His look defies his age and it might get difficult for many young actors to beat the charm of the iconic actor.

Yamla Pagla Deewana released in 2011 and the three Deols, Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra left the audience laughing their lungs out in the theaters. But the sequel of the movie in 2013 tanked at the box office. Dharmendra in an earlier interview claimed that the third instalment will be a complete entertainer. He said, “Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 will be an in-house picture… It will be very good and the characters are very good.”

A few days back Bobby shared a picture from the sets of the film where he struck a pose with daddy Dharmendra in the iconic Sholay pose. He captioned the photo as, “Yamla and Deewana waiting for the Pagla to join … on set YPD- phir se!! #myinspiration #lookuptohim #yamlapagladeewana #shootmode #workmode #feeling #blessed.”

After Esha Deol, Dharmendra is the second member of Deol family to join social media to connect with his many fans. The caption of Dharmendra’s first Instagram photo reads, “Your love has encouraged me to come more close to you … so here is me from the sets of YPD Phir se … #newbeginnings #shootmode #hyderabad.”

Dharmendra will soon be completing his 60 years in the film industry. The actor has entertained audiences with movies of all genres, from the intense Bandini and Satyakam to potboilers like Raja Jani and Pratigya, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in Sholay and Chupke Chupke.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd