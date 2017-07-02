Dharmendra knew Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 will be a flop

Talking about the second part, Dharmendra said: “I knew that it will be a flop. When I saw the trailer, I told Sunny that it has gone.” Talking about the second part, Dharmendra said: “I knew that it will be a flop. When I saw the trailer, I told Sunny that it has gone.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra says he knew Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 will flop at the box office even before its release, but he is confident that the third film in the series will put the franchise back on the right track. “Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 will be an in-house picture… It will be very good and the characters are very good,” Dharmendra said. The first part of the franchise came in 2011 and was successful, and it was followed by Sangeeth Sivan-directed film in 2013. Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol will reunite again for the third installment, which is scheduled to go on floors in August this year.

Talking about the second part, Dharmendra, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award winner, said: “I knew that it will be a flop. When I saw the trailer, I told Sunny that it has gone. I said ‘Pehle mein humne logon ko hasaya hai, is mein hum roenge (In the first part, we made people laugh, in this one, we will cry).” The 81-year-old is busy with first international short Indo-Australian film Dream Catcher with Australian actor Travis Jeffrey and Miss World Fiji Pooja Priyanka.

The first Yamla Pagla Deewana was only the second time the Deols – Dharmendra, and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol – came together to perform in a film. The title was inspired from a song called “Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana” from 1975 film Pratigya in which Dharmendra himself starred. The original Yamla Pagla Deewana was a hit both at the Box Office and among critics.

