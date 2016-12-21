Dharamji is recovering well: Hema Malini

Hema Malini thanked the fans for their best wishes for Dharmendra after he was hospitalised following a gastro infection. Hema Malini thanked the fans for their best wishes for Dharmendra after he was hospitalised following a gastro infection.

Actress-politician Hema Malini has assured that Dharmendra is recovering well after he was admitted to a hospital following gastro infection.

The actor was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai yesterday afternoon and was put on antibiotic treatment after he suffered gastroenteritis, an intestinal infection marked by diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, doctors said.

Thanking the fans for their concern, the 68-year-old actress confirmed that Dharmendra, 81, is likely to be discharged soon.

“Just to reassure everyone concerned about Dharamji in hospital – he is recovering well and is likely to be discharged soon. Thank you all (sic),” she wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s son and actor Sunny Deol asked people not to speculate about the star’s health as he was only down with minor food poisoning.

“Thanks a lot for your concern about my father’s health. He was down with food poisoning and is recovering fast. Please don’t speculate about it,” he tweeted.

Recently, Dharam paaji celebrated his 81st birthday quietly and Hema Malini and his daughter Esha Deol also tweeted their wishes. “Recalling today the best years of my career, best & happy years of togetherness till date and the two lovely babies we have. Happy Birthday Dharamji!,” Malini had written.

“Happy birthday to my love my father my hero! May u be blessed with strength happiness & the best of health! We all love you too much,” Esha had tweeted.

Born in 1935 in a village in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, Dharmendra made his acting debut with 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The actor went on to script a success story with films such as ‘Bandini’, ‘Phool Aur Paththar’, ‘Anupama’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ and ‘Sholay’.