Dhanush off to Goa to shoot for R Balki’s next with Big B

Tamil superstar and National Award winner Dhanush is off to Goa for the shoot of his second Bollywood film directed by R Balki. Dhanush, who made a successful Bollywood debut with ‘Raanjhanaa’ is working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara.

The actor took to Twitter to announce his new beginning.

En route 2 goa for Balki s film shoot and VIP background score. #soupboys pic.twitter.com/joylMwlQTu — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 18, 2014

Dhanush, who was last seen on screen in Tamil film ‘Mariyaan’, is excited to share screen space with Big B.

The actor had earlier tweeted, “Privileged to share screen space with Big B himself.Ecstatic 2 be part of Raja Sir’s musical again. Finally, a chance to work with P.C sir !”

Amitabh Bachchan was all praise for Dhanush after he saw his debut film ‘Raanjhanaa’. Big B had also called him to praise the National award winning actor.

The yet untitled film is believed to go on floors this week. The film’s music will be composed by Tamil music composer Ilaiyaraaja and Balki has roped in P C Sreeram for cinematography.

Meanwhile, R Balki has previously worked with Amitabh Bachchan in hit films ‘Cheeni Kum’ and ‘Paa’.

