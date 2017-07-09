Dhanush is the most magnetic actor I have seen: Swara Bhasker

Swara had played the character of Bindiya who has a crush on Dhanush’s Kundan Shanker. Swara had played the character of Bindiya who has a crush on Dhanush’s Kundan Shanker.

Actor Swara Bhasker, who was most recently seen in Anaarkali of Aarah alongside Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi has called her Raanjhanaa co-star Dhanush the most magnetic actor she has worked with and seen on screen in a tweet. She also said his performance proves language is no bar for a true performer. Dhanush thanked her in the reply to her tweet and said, “Thank you for such kind and generous words Swara .. my bindiya.” The duo had worked together in Aanand L Rai’s 2013 directorial Raanjhanaa in which Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol also starred.

Swara Bhasker was replying to a followed, Shakti Prasad, who had asked her, “just a curious question.. How you rate @dhanushkraja as an actor? Saw Raanjhana just now and I am speechless..”

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of Velai Illa Pattadhari 2 also known as VIP 2. He is starring in the film and has also written story and dialogue for the film. The movie is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth and Kajol is the antagonist of the film.

In Raanjhanaa, Swara had played the role of Dhanush’s character Kundan Shanker’s childhood friend Bindiya. She is in love with Kundan and also jealous of Sonam Kapoor’s character Zoya as Dhanush falls in love with Zoya and not her. Her performance in the film had received praise from critics and audiences.

@dhanushkraja is the most magnetic actor ive worked with and seen onscreen.. #Raanjhanaa prives language is no bar for a true performer ❤️❤️ http://t.co/l4bWshsDjf — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 9, 2017

Thank you for such kind and generous words Swara .. my bindiya 🤗🤗🤗🤗http://t.co/u9Ti2tOW32 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 9, 2017

Swara has worked with Aanand L Rai for other projects like Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Dhanush had earlier congratulated Swara Bhasker after the release of the poster of her film Anaarkali of Aaraah.

