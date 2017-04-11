Dhadkan starring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty being remade? Here’s Shilpa’s answer

There were speculations that the remake might star Fawad Khan to reprise the role of Akshay Kumar in original film while Suraj Pancholi would be reprising Suneil Shetty’s role. There were speculations that the remake might star Fawad Khan to reprise the role of Akshay Kumar in original film while Suraj Pancholi would be reprising Suneil Shetty’s role.

Remember Dhadkan starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty? The romantic drama by Dharmesh Darshan was a commercial as well as critical success. The film also had Mahima Chaudhary in a guest appearance. And now Shilpa Shetty has hinted on a probable remake of Dhadkan. When Shilpa was recently asked if she would like to see a remake of her movies and songs, the actor said something about Dhadkan that will surprise her fans. “I haven’t yet thought about it, it’s all upon the producer and director. I guess ‘Dhadkan’ is being remade,” Shilpa told IANS.

There were speculations that the remake might star Fawad Khan to reprise the role of Akshay Kumar in original film while Suraj Pancholi would be reprising Suneil Shetty’s role. However, there no confirmation of the project yet. Shilpa also spoke about fitness, “To make sure that your immunity works right you have to eat the right kind of food and drink the right amount of fluids, especially with lesser sugar because sugar is poison.” The actor also shared her views on women empowerment saying,”There will come a time when men will feel inferior. I don’t think that there is any field where women haven’t conquered already. They have reached till the moon.”

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in film Dhishkyaoon. The actor did an item number- Tu mere type ka nahi hai for the film. The actor has given several hits in the past including films like Baazigar, Dus and Pardesi Babu. Besides appearing on films, Shilpa is also seen judging reality shows like Nach Baliye and Super Dancer.

