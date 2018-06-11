Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
Live now

Dhadak trailer launch live updates: All eyes on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Dhadak movie trailer launch live updates: Want to know what celebrities and fans are saying about the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 1:46:13 pm
Dhadak trailer Dhadak movie trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak is the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat.

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is out. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the Hindi remake of National Award-winning Marathi film Sairat is co-produced by Karan Johar and Zee Studios.

Dhadak marks the Bollywood debut of late actor Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi. The romantic drama is also Ishaan’s first Bollywood film. He made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds.

Talking about Dhadak’s plot, director Shashank had said, “The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another setup. It is set in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story.”

Also Read: Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter give us an innocent love story

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak releases on July 20.

Live Blog

Dhadak movie trailer launch live updates: Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak.

13:46 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Kushan Nandy on Dhadak trailer
13:43 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
My dil is going full Dhadak, Dhadak and Dhadak, says Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde tweeted, "My dil is going full #Dhadak Dhadak Dhadak. I can almost hear Sri’s heartbeat!!! #Jahnvi #Ishaan you both are rockstars. Love u guys. Bravo @ShashankKhaitan!!! Thank you so much @karanjohar."

13:40 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Missed watching the trailer of Dhadak? Watch the trailer here

13:34 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Arjun Bijlani on Dhadak trailer
13:31 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Director Shashank Khaitan on Dhadak

At the trailer launch of Dhadak, director Shashank Khaitan said, "It (Sairat) blew my mind. It was a story waiting to be told. I wanted to pay the best homage to Sairat. Really proud of Dhadak and these two kids."

When Karan Johar asked him if he is nervous about showing the film to Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, Shashank said, "I am excited. I started out with a remake of DDLJ, so not really scared."

13:22 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Amruta Khanvilkar on Dhadak trailer

Raazi actor Amruta Khanvilkar shared on Twitter: "Congratulations @karanjohar @DharmaMoviesand @ZeeStudios_ on the absolutely “zhingaat” #DhadakTrailer ... http://bit.ly/Dhadaktrailer. Wishing the entire team loads of success"

13:20 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Bhumi Pednekar on Dhadak trailer
13:18 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Anil Kapoor on Dhadak trailer

'The new stars of Bollywood have arrived!! Looking at Janhvi & Ishaan in this trailer, you'd never guess that they're new at it! I can't wait to see their story unfold! #DhadakTrailer,' tweeted Anil Kapoor.

13:17 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Neha Dhupia on Dhadak trailer

Neha Dhupia posted on Twitter: "This looks like everything one wants to rush to the cinemas for. Beautiful , fresh, funny , romantic and intriguing ... congrats team #Dhadak #janhvi #ishaan @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_"

13:16 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Amitabh Bhattacharya on Zingat

'People know the original songs by heart. It was a challenge. Happy that it has turned out so beautiful,' said lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya.

13:14 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Karan Johar on Dhadak music

"The film has two songs from Sairat - Zingat and Yag Lagla," Dhadak producer Karan Johar told reporters at the trailer launch.

13:12 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Karan Johar to launch Hindi version of Zingat

Karan Johar will unveil the Hindi version of Sairat's hit track Zingat today.

A source says, "The track is both offbeat and commercial at the same time. When Karan saw the video, he instantly knew he wanted to show it at the trailer launch because it recapsulates the flavour of the movie. Janhvi and Ishaan look smashing in it. They have danced well too."

12:58 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Sridevi's tip for Janhvi

On being asked about the tips late actor Sridevi gave to Janhvi Kapoor, the debutant said, "The biggest tip is to work hard and feel every emotion."

12:50 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Sonam Kapoor on Dhadak trailer
12:45 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Janhvi Kapoor on watching Sairat

At the trailer launch of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I saw Sairat with mom. I was telling mom that I wish I could do something like this. Mom also wished I could debut with something like this and then Dhadak happened."

12:42 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Photo: Janhvi and Ishaan at Dhadak trailer launch

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter arrive for the trailer launch of Dhadak.

12:39 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Alia Bhatt on Dhadak trailer

"Make way for these two sparkling ACTORS ❤️❤️ #jhanvi & #Ishaan are pure magic in the dhadak trailer!!! And my dear friend @ShashankKhaitan you are just the best.. I am soo excited for this one. And if I may say so.. Super proud if you," Alia Bhatt said via Twitter.

12:38 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch Dhadak trailer launch

12:33 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Varun Dhawan on Dhadak trailer

"Here it is @ShashankKhaitan #Dhadak. This film is gonna be amazing and #jhanvi and #Ishaan totally light up the screeen. So proud of your journey Shashi this is your best film. @karanjohar makes films from the heart and #Dhadak shows that. http://bit.ly/Dhadaktrailer @apoorvamehta18," tweeted Varun Dhawan.

12:31 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
Watch the trailer of Dhadak

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Dhadak producer Karan Johar said, "Here it is, with love and a thumping heartbeat. The trailer of #Dhadak #Janhvi #Ishaan @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @kuttysujay"

12:29 (IST) 11 Jun 2018
I’m by your side, Arjun Kapoor tells Janhvi Kapoor

Before the trailer launch of Dhadak, Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional message for Janhvi Kapoor on Twitter. He wrote, "Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever #JanhviKapoor cause your trailer comes out... Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for #Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar have presented you & #IshaanKhatter as the modern Romeo & Juliet with elan!!!"

Talking about Dhadak, producer Karan Johar said, "We are honoured and excited to collaborate with Zee Studios on the official adaptation of the immensely celebrated and loved Sairaat. Dhadak is Shashank Khaitan's third film post his Dulhania series and a true labour of love. We present Janhvi and Ishaan to the world today and can’t wait for the viewers to experience their innocence and magic on celluloid."

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd