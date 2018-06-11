Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter give us an innocent love story

Dhadak movie trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have a sizzling chemistry in the Karan Johar film. Dhadak movie trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have a sizzling chemistry in the Karan Johar film.

One of the most awaited films of the year, Dhadak is finally here. The film is special for two reasons. Firstly, it is the big launch vehicle for Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor, and secondly, it is the official Hindi remake of National Award winning Marathi film Sairat. Dhadak also stars Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishan Khatter, and its trailer which finally released today is everything about innocent love and sacrifices.

From its colourful cinematography to the sizzling chemistry between the young leads, Dhadak might be the summer romance of 2018. While the makers kept the curiosity alive around the film by releasing posters and behind-the-scenes photos, its trailer only builds on the eagerness to know more about the romantic drama.

The trailer begins with the teasing and romance between Ishaan and Janhvi. It goes on to their longing for each other as families and caste come in the way. Dhadak is set in Rajasthan and the two newbies have got the diction right. The colourful trailer highlights the joys and hardships of being in love for the lead characters – Madhukar and Parthavi.

Watch | Dhadak trailer starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Karan Johar bought the rights of Marathi superhit film Sairat and has given it a Bollywood spin. The original was directed by Nagraj Manjule and starred newbies Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. It revolved around the caste system in rural Maharashtra and how two young lovers become its victim. Though the film was a tragic love story, it became a trendsetter in Marathi cinema, entering the coveted Rs 100 crore club. Will Dhadak do the same?

Also Read: Dhadak trailer launch live updates: All eyes on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Just a day prior to Dhadak trailer launch, Janhvi’s half-brother and actor Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt post for his sister. He wrote, “Tomorrow you will be part of the audience forever Janhvi Kapoor cause your trailer comes out… Firstly, sorry I’m not there in Mumbai but I’m by your side, don’t worry. I just wanted you to know this profession is amazing if you work hard, be honest, learn to take the accolades with the brickbats, respect opinions, yet follow your own path & instinct. It’s not gonna be easy but I know you are ready for all the madness that will ensue. All the best for Dhadak! I’m certain that my friends Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar have presented you and Ishaan Khatter as the modern Romeo and Juliet with elan.”

Dhadak is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has also helmed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It is slated to release on July 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd