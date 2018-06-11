Dhadak trailer: Five key takeaways from the Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer

Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar’s production venture Dhadak

The trailer of Dhadak was released today, and it has generated a positive response from Bollywood as well as fans. The Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat stars Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously worn the director’s hat for films such as Badrinath ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. Here are five takeaways from Dhadak’s trailer:

New kids on the block

Newcomers Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor would have to prove themselves quite a bit on the big screen to even receive half the adulation and praise that had greeted Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. However, the trailer of Dhadak proves that all might not be lost.

The grandeur

Big sets, entertaining scenes, the romance – Dhadak has all the makings of a Dharma film. There is even a shot of Ishaan riding a cool-looking bike as Janhvi holds on to him tightly. Clearly, Dhadak is not Sairat. But that might not be such a bad thing after all, as long as the essence and spirit of the original is retained.

Also read | Dhadak trailer: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter give us an innocent love story

The music

The music, including a bit of the Hindi version of Zingaat and the background score that we hear in the trailer, is foot-tapping and sounds lovely, not unlike Sairat’s soundtrack. And this is most likely because Sairat composers Ajay-Atul are the ones who are behind the music of Dhadak as well.

Also read | Dhadak trailer launch highlights: All eyes on Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

An interesting mix

Just looking at the trailer of Dhadak and Sairat itself, it would not be wholly wrong to assume that Dhadak has tried to blend the ‘old’ with the new. It has a certain freshness and excitement to it, which are the hallmarks of every decent trailer. There are similarities: the music, the colours, and entertainment value. But then there’s also the part where Ishaan sings “Tu Jaane Na” which reminds one of Rani Mukerji’s rendition of “Om Jai Jagdish” in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Let’s hope that Dhadak stays true to the emotions of Sairat, and the rest will take care of itself.

The kind of love story that’ll make your heart skip a beat 😍❤️ #DhadakTrailer → https://t.co/C5BslsWENL pic.twitter.com/ymDUEv6Tn1 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 11, 2018

The second-half picks up the pace

It is in the second half of the three-minute-long trailer that we see where Dhadak’s heart lies. There is real tension, drama and raw emotions which flood the screen.

Dhadak will hit the big screen on July 20, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd