Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor shows fans how to get the perfect abs, watch videos

In a video that is going viral, we can see Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak, giving instructions to her fans on how to get the perfect abs. She, along with her trainer, can be seen performing five workout moves for abs. However, Janhvi breaks out in laughter in between, which wins our hearts.

Janhvi has been hitting the gym hard to get the perfect body. Before her debut project was announced, Janhvi was seen also attending dance classes, which gave us an idea that she is leaving no stone unturned to give her best in her maiden film.

Dhadak is an official remake of last year’s Marathi blockbuster Sairat, the rights of which were bought by producer Karan Johar.

“The prep work for the film began sometime back and I have been working with them. They (Janhvi and Ishaan) are great people and are very hardworking, these are two things that I always look for in actors. “They are good people who respect others and are dedicated to their work and ready to give their best,” Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan told PTI in an interview.

Dhadak, a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, is set to release on July 6, 2018. The film also stars Ishan Khatter, who made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds.

