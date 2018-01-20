Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Dhadak to release on July 20

Karan Johar’s Dhadak will now release on July 20. The movie was earlier supposed to release on July 6. Karan Johar’s Dhadak will now release on July 20. The movie was earlier supposed to release on July 6.

Shashank Khaitan’s movie Dhadak starring star kids Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will now release on July 20. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 6. However, its date has now been moved to July 20. The reason for the postponed release is not clear yet.

Dhadak producer Karan Johar shared the news on Twitter with a poster of the movie and a caption that read, “#6monthstoDHADAK #dhadak releasing 20th JULY 2018! Directed by @ShashankKhaitan and PRESENTING #janhvi and #Ishaan @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @apoorvamehta18.”

Dhadak is a remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, which starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The original was produced and directed by Nagraj Manjule.

Director Shashank Khaitan had earlier said in an interview with Indianexpress.com about the movie, “The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations.”

While Janhvi Kapoor will be making her debut with Dhadak, Ishaan Khatter had earlier gained rave reviews for his performance in the Majid Majidi movie Beyond the Clouds.

Karan Johar has acquired the remake rights of Nagraj Manjule-directed Sairat, which created history in the Marathi cinema by entering the elite Rs 100-crore club and became a phenomenon as it ran in cinema houses for over 100 days, especially in Maharashtra.

