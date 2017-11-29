Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter begin shooting for Dhadak

Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have started shooting for Dhadak. Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have started shooting for Dhadak.

Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to make their starry debut in Bollywood with Dhadak. Official adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat, Dhadak is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. The looks of their characters were released just a few days ago and it took the internet by a storm. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.

Dhadak is written by director Shashank Khaitan himself. He is known for directing films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). The shoot of the film has already started and the same was announced on social media. With the caption, “And so it begins!✨ #Dhadak @karanjohar #Janhvi #IshaanKhatter @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_”, and a picture of the film’s script, the shoot was announced.

Sairat was a love story that was set against the backdrop of casteism in rural Maharshtra. The Marathi film starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar and the two were highly applauded for their performances.

Jahnvi will be facing the camera for the first time with this film. Ishaan has already starred in Majid Majidi’s film Beyond The Clouds, and is gaining much appreciation for his work in the film. With Karan Johar backing this project, Dhadak is surely a dream debut for the newbies. Karan Johar had launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra with Student of the Year in 2012.

Jahnvi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and with the legacy that her mother has left behind in Indian cinema, she will have huge shoes to fill.

