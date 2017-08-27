Devang Pathak learns how to block people on Twitter, courtesy Raveena Tandon

Here’s the full scoop on Raveena Tandon and Devang Pathak’s heated comversation. Here’s the full scoop on Raveena Tandon and Devang Pathak’s heated comversation.

It all started with the rather infamous picture of a nude child that Rishi Kapoor posted and Devang Pathak, the Founder of Was That Funny had something to say about it. He wrote, “Rishi Kapoor is an idiot. Are there any apps which block all of Bollywood? Really tired of them coming on TL.”

And soon enough, another Bollywood actor came under his scrutiny and this time it was Shab actor Raveena Tandon, who posted a picture from her daughter’s history book. She wrote, “Doing history with the daughter..contradictory statements taught. “Treated Hindus well,however broke/looted Hindu temples to build mosques.” To which Devang jokingly said, “Seriously where is that Bollywood Block app. Please someone. Make it.”

But let us tell you, Raveena is not one to easily let things go. She was quick to come back with a reply and wrote, “Open your options .go to the block option and press..That’s all . Simple. No need to raise funds.And if you do ,donate to charity.” And Devang swiftly delivered. He blocked her and wrote, “I wish I could do that for an entire industry with an app. That’s all. Thanks for suggestion taken.”

Clarifying their stands, Devang further wrote, “A) History is nuanced. No heroes or villains. B) Decrying a daft tweet with dangerous consequences is noble enough cause for me.” And Raveena wrote, “So treating the Hindus well means – we should be thankful that Aibak just didn’t massacre Hindus , but only looted and tore down our culture.”

Seems that this Twitter war was not one to end so soon. Taking another jibe, Devang wrote, “History is written by tweeting selective pages from History books”- -Walter Benjamin.”

And now, it looks like Devang is facing troubles posting things on Twitter, because he says, “Just finished writing something and cannot share because someone with X1000 times followers had to reply to me :(.”

While Raveena was busy musing over the entire matter, she wrote, “Hahahahahahhaha am glad I educated one idiot today ! @devangpat.”

Let’s see what Raveena has to say further!

