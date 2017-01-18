Dev Patel in India shooting for Hotel Mumbai

Dev Patel will be heading back to Los Angeles on January 23 for Oscar nominations. Dev Patel will be heading back to Los Angeles on January 23 for Oscar nominations.

Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, who is earning applauds for his critically-acclaimed film “Lion”, is in India shooting for his next Hotel Mumbai — based on 26/11 terror attacks on the west coast metropolis.

According to a source in the know of developments, the actor is shooting for the film — based on the 2008 terrorist attack on the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower Hotel in Mumbai — here. The film is helmed by Australian director Anthony Maras.

“He is busy shooting at the moment. But he will be heading back to Los Angeles on January 23 for Oscar nominations,” added the source.

Talking about Hotel Mumbai in an interview, Dev had said: “When I decided to do the story on Taj, we looked past the colour and skin of the characters…(and focused on) how some of the staff went over and above to protect their guests in times of terror.”

It is not clear whether he will take part in the India promotions for his forthcoming film Lion, which is slated to release in India on February 24.

Lion was also nominated under three categories at the Golden Globes — Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

“Lion”, based on Saroo Brierley’s best-selling autobiography “A Long Way Home”, is a true story about an Indian boy who falls asleep on a train only to wake up and realise he is miles away from home in a strange land where he does not speak the language. He experiences many challenges before getting adopted by a couple in Australia. Years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Also read | Lion actor Sunny Pawar meets President Barack Obama

The drama also stars Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, besides Indian actors Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Priyanka Bose and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It also features Indian child actor Sunny Pawar. It is directed by Garth Davis.

Saroo will come to India on January 31 for special premiere in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata hosted by the Australian High Commission in India.

He will also be doing book reading sessions, and will be going to the orphanage where he was adopted from.