Despite Pink winning a National Award, Amitabh Bachchan is gloomy. Why did he write such a sensitive note on Twitter?

Amitabh Bachchan posted an encrypted tweet and we are wondering what made him write such a message in the midst of all the happiness Pink gave him. Amitabh Bachchan posted an encrypted tweet and we are wondering what made him write such a message in the midst of all the happiness Pink gave him.

He is emotional, he is sensitive and he is overtly possessive about his near and dear ones. That’s the personality of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has now become a phenomenon in the Indian cinema. The 74-year-old actor can no longer be weighed under his angry young man albatross. This, we say after going through his recent posts on his Twitter handle and his blog where he remains active throughout the year.

On Friday, while we were going through senior Bachchan’s Twitter profile to know his reaction about his film Pink being honoured with the coveted National Award for Best Film on social issues, we found an encrypted tweet which read as, “Strange is it not, that the passing of the near and dear and colleagues, coerces one to start questioning one’s own longevity!”

T 2486 – Strange is it not, that the passing of the near and dear and colleagues, coerces one to start questioning one’s own longevity ! pic.twitter.com/Bm6KMFSKTt — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2017

Amitabh is very close and sensitive about his friends and family, While we wonder what made him write such a message in the midst of all the happiness Pink gave him, we are reminded of Big B’s similar quote he posted when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai passed away last month. Krishnaraj Rai breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital after fighting a prolonged illness.

The Piku actor, who was immensely affected with the death of Aish’s father, had that time expressed his grief by tweeting, “T 2468 – Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!!”

T 2468 – Death has but one end .. and words cannot define it ..!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 18, 2017

Amitabh also shared his feelings on the inevitable phenomenon of life and death. “That call you wait anxiously knowing that it will come, and come it does to end all other calls .. glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one .. and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving ..” he wrote on his blog.

“That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality… Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities… The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation… What to say what to put out where to put to… All laden with grief and departure,” he added.

Amitabh Bachchan has been pouring his heart out in front of his fans through social media for a long time now. He considers his blog and Twitter, as his diary jottings and leaves emotional messages there during the night, which his fans see the first thing in morning. His life lessons are loved by a lot of his followers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd