Designers make clothes for young boys, not women: Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is looking forward to the release of her new film, Jolly LLB 2. Huma Qureshi is looking forward to the release of her new film, Jolly LLB 2.

Not the one to succumb to the pressure of beauty stereotypes, actor Huma Qureshi is of the opinion that a person’s individuality should be protected from the societal standards of good looks. Despite being fat-shamed on various occasions, Huma is among those Bollywood actresses who have challenged conventions of good looks in the industry. In her new interview, the actor again addressed the issue and even shared her issue with today’s fashion designers.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“I feel a lot of designers make clothes for young boys, not women. They are so petite, who wears these clothes? You can’t. It is a very wrong idea of what you are saying is beautiful. Whose standard of beauty are we actually following? Is brown beautiful? Of course, it is. Is black beautiful? Of course, it is. Who is to say it and why should you? We should celebrate uniqueness. Why can’t we respect and appreciate individuality? Why there has to be a box? And why is it important to fit in that?” Huma said while interacting with the media to promote her new film, Jolly LLB 2.

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in a still from Jolly LLB 2.

The courtroom comedy stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, it is the sequel to 2013 Arshad Warsi-starrer satire. Huma revealed she has suggested that Subhash should make the third instalment of the franchise with a female protagonist. “I told him to make the third instalment with a girl. I would love to do that role. Female Jolly will look great. If I get to play it, I will be a corrupt Jolly, who has a change of heart in the end. That will be interesting.”

Jolly LLB 2 is undoubtedly Huma’s biggest Bollywood film, in terms of commercial viability. Admitting that, she said she is hopeful that her reach as an actor will increase once the movie opens in cinema halls on February 10. “Akshay is a huge star and I am happy that my audience will increase. It is very much a mainstream movie. It has song-and-dance and drama but it has a soul also. Jolly LLB 2 is the kind of a film I would go and watch in a theatre. So, I am excited about the audience response,” she said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd